Jennifer Lopez Also Lets Her Son Paint His Nails

The topic of boys and nail polish has been a hot one as of late, with Jenna Lyons making news for painting her son’s toes pink – and the conservatives over at Fox News getting pretty upset about it.

People Magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful lady, JLo, also let out in her feature in the mag that she paints her son Max’s nails. Max prefers blue according to JLo, “Because for him, it’s just paint. He’s like, ‘I want the blue!’.” Lopez told People. “Then Marc is like, ‘Why are Max’s nails painted?!’ But he won’t sit still so it’s only like two nails.”

Lopez also went on to say that her daughter, Emme, loves polish as well but I assume the people over at Fox would have no problem with that one. Lopez said, “She is very girly-girl, just like me since I was very little. She loves for me to paint her nails.” said JLo. “She lays out her clothes on the floor like I do with my stylist and she’s like ‘This matches very good!.”

Sounds like we have a future diva duo on our hands here. What do you think about the whole polish fiasco? Do you think it’s a problem that little boys play with nail polish?