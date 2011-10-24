Introducing: Tuesday’s Nail Call

While we love everything beauty here at Beauty High, we have to admit that we have a serious soft spot for nails. There are few things we love more than a good manicure and we have a mild obsession with all things nail art.
That is why we are initiating Nail Call. Once a week we will ask you, our readers, to tweet in your manicure to @BeautyHigh where we will select a few of you to be featured on the site.
We find that some of our favorite inspiration comes from all of the amateur DIY manicurists out there so don’t hold back! Show us your experimentations (failures and successes) and we will show you some twitter lovin’ in return.
Check out the slideshow above for some inspiring manicures to get you in the fall mood!
If you haven't jumped on the "snake skin" manicure yet than you really should get a move on. @stylishhwife from TheStylishHousewife.com featured her own DIY snakeskin manicure using season appropriate colors and textures.
@rachel_adler, Beauty High Beauty Director, is milking her summer wardrobe and nail color for all it is worth. Ombre nails are totally in for fall and even though her outfit is a bit patriotic, we still love blue for a refreshing bright color this season!
@Jesska_rbn, StyleCaster Associate Editor, went with an eye-catching teal to stand out amongst the neutral tones of fall.
You don't have to use a lot of colors to have a statement nail. @KaracterBlog's glitter tips look like leaves falling!
Remember you don't have to be too matchy-matchy this season. @DinaKhiry painted her finger tips in shimmery golden tones with one accent finger to set it apart.
StyleCaster Fashion Director @trucnguyen usually opts for greys and pinks, so purple was definitely something new. We think that the pastel color for the colder season is a refreshing departure from darker hues that we are used to seeing.
What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with your nails? @AlyssaVingan got this manicure at Tomahawk Salon and we don't even need to tell you how envious we are.