Introducing: Tuesday’s Nail Call

While we love everything beauty here at Beauty High, we have to admit that we have a serious soft spot for nails. There are few things we love more than a good manicure and we have a mild obsession with all things nail art.

That is why we are initiating Nail Call. Once a week we will ask you, our readers, to tweet in your manicure to @BeautyHigh where we will select a few of you to be featured on the site.

We find that some of our favorite inspiration comes from all of the amateur DIY manicurists out there so don’t hold back! Show us your experimentations (failures and successes) and we will show you some twitter lovin’ in return.

Check out the slideshow above for some inspiring manicures to get you in the fall mood!