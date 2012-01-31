‘Hunger Games’ Nail Art: We Attempt To Show Off Every Shade

We’ve been closely following the evolution of the China Glaze and The Hunger Games polish collection ever since we first heard about it a few months ago. So when we finally got our hands on the Capitol Colours collection we decided to buckle down and commit. It was time to put our fear of DIY nail art behind us (we typically leave that stuff to the pros) and get our creative juices flowing, and with a 12 color collection we just had to highlight each one! Above is a slideshow of our nail art process from beginning to end. Let us know what you think of our designs (we know it’s a lot paired together, but bare with us, we wanted you to see them all!) and tweet us your own @BeautyHigh!

Collection available in March, $5.99 each at Sally Beauty.

