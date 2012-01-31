‘Hunger Games’ Nail Art: We Attempt To Show Off Every Shade

We’ve been closely following the evolution of the China Glaze and The Hunger Games polish collection ever since we first heard about it a few months ago. So when we finally got our hands on the Capitol Colours collection we decided to buckle down and commit. It was time to put our fear of DIY nail art behind us (we typically leave that stuff to the pros) and get our creative juices flowing, and with a 12 color collection we just had to highlight each one! Above is a slideshow of our nail art process from beginning to end. Let us know what you think of our designs (we know it’s a lot paired together, but bare with us, we wanted you to see them all!) and tweet us your own @BeautyHigh!
Collection available in March, $5.99 each at Sally Beauty.
We tried sketching out a few ideas before we jumped right into it. Our lovely JTM Emma helped us brainstorm some pretty designs.
In order to feature each color, we doubled up on most nails. We used tape to make it easier to paint two tones on our nails.
We decided to feature a Hunger Games inspired design on our ring fingers. Here is the beginning stages of Rachel's flame.
Emma helps me out with drawing one of Katniss' arrows on my ring finger. First we did two coats of Foie Gras and then used a nail art pen "Stripe Bright" to create the silver arrow.
The different color combos we used were (from left to right) Dress Me Up with Agro, Hook & Line and Smoke & Ashes, Stone Cold and Fast Track and Riveting with Electrify.
For my "District 12 Fence" design we used Stone Cold as the backdrop, which has a nice, matte finish.
Rachel had "Katniss' Flame" on one ring finger and "The Capitol" on the other. And of course, she showed off all of the other shades too. Our overall consensus? Some looked better paired with others of course, but our faves are: Foie Gras, Stone Cold, Dress Me Up, Agro, Smoke and Ashes, Hook and Line and Riveting.