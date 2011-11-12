Hunger Games Isn’t Out Yet, But Nail Polish is in the Works

The date isn’t certain, but this February we could all be getting our hands on the first line of The Hunger Games merchandise in the form of nail polish. Bellasugar reported that China Glaze will be debuting a line of 12 polishes all named after the action -packed trilogy.

Fans of The Hunger Games (cough *me* cough), should be pretty excited about getting to wear this season’s hottest trends all named after our favorite characters and scenes. My personal pick? Baker’s Son, a dark brown named after the books’ heartthrobPeeta.

We’re almost as excited for this nail polish collection as we are for the film, but I guess we’ll have to wait to see the official trailer on Monday before we get our hopes up.