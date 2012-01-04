How Many Shades of Black Polish Does One Need?

We have already predicted that black nail polish is going to make a comeback in a big way this season. (We particularly like the matte black look) But this nail polish set by Strange Beautiful just seems… overboard.

TheDickensian Volume has 10 different shades of black (we didn’t even think that was possible!) to make sure you always have the goth look you desire. Apparently, designer and beauty guruJane Schub drew inspiration from Charles Dickens and the Brothers Grimm to create this extensive black color palette.

We don’t see much of a difference between those two middle shades, but painting each digit a different shade of black sounds kind of ingenius to us!

[T Magazine]