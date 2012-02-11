How To Get Nicole Miller’s Time Warp Manicure From NYFW

Watch out, it will suck you in! Backstage at Nicole Miller, every set of eyes seemed to be drawn into the hypnotic swirls of the “Time Machine Manicure” created by CND‘s Wanda Ruiz. She explained that Miller’s collection was a “past meets present, modern technology with old techniques approach and an alternative twist to psychedelia.” To get the look requires CND Colours in Plumville, Electric Orange, Bicycle Yellow and Anchor Blue as well as having toothpicks or fine detailing brush handy.

Start with two thin coats of Plumville, followed by carefully making a wide swirl with Bicycle Yellow, Anchor Blue, and last, with Electric Orange. Work carefully and slowly, remembering to secure/support the arm to keep it steady in order to achieve this trippy design!