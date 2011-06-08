Hot Summer Manicures You Should Be Trying Now

Your summer manicure (or pedicure for that matter) doesn’t need to be boringin fact, it shouldn’t be! Instead of choosing just one polish at the salon it’s now trendy to choose two and have a bit of an oddball finger like all of those crazy celebrities. Yes that’s right, we’re telling you to go a little crazythey’re your nails, have fun with them!
Above are some more fun mani ideas, but don’t forget that these work just as well on your toes too!
Ombre hair isn't the only color gradiation trend that is in style. Ombre nails is a growing trendif you have the patience to do it yourself and pick out five varying shades of polish, the results are gorgeous. Or, take one dark shade and five small jars and gradually lighten with a white polish.
The half moon manicure has been turning up on various runways for a couple of seasons now, and Betsey Johnson put a fun spin on it with two layers of color.
If you can't choose which polish to wear, mix it up a bit by painting one finger a different color, a la Vanessa Hudgens.
Glitter is a huge polish trend right now, and the more sparkle the better. Be careful not to layer it on to thick with the first coat or you'll just wind up with a goopy nailstart slowly and work your way up!
Crackle polish is an easy way to get a fun manisimply choose a base coat color you'd like to pair with your crackle top coat!