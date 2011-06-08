Hot Summer Manicures You Should Be Trying Now

Your summer manicure (or pedicure for that matter) doesn’t need to be boringin fact, it shouldn’t be! Instead of choosing just one polish at the salon it’s now trendy to choose two and have a bit of an oddball finger like all of those crazy celebrities. Yes that’s right, we’re telling you to go a little crazythey’re your nails, have fun with them!

Above are some more fun mani ideas, but don’t forget that these work just as well on your toes too!