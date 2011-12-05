Holiday Nail Art Inspiration Via Tumblr

We’re feeling pretty festive over here at Beauty High. Between our Chrismukkah giveaway and all the pretty holiday collections we’ve seen, we’ve been inspired. Only problem is we have zero skills with a nail polish wand. So we took to Tumblr to scout our favorite amateur nail artists and their holiday manicures to give us somenail art ideas.

From snowmen to Rudolph, here are some of the most creative manicures we’ve seen so far this season!