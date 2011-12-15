Holiday Nail Art: Golden Snow Flakes

If you are a regular Beauty High reader then you know the struggles I have with DIY nail art, but with the holiday season fully upon us I really wanted a manicure that screamed “tis the season.”
So I took a little adventure to Tomahawk Salon in Brooklyn where manicurist Fleury Rose showed me how to achieve a golden-flaked, ombre manicure.
An easy look to do at home, Fleury just recommends having a bit of patience and this look should last you through your Holiday getaway.
Supplies You Will Need:
Color Club Vitabase base coat
Color Club Red-ical Gypsy
Color Club gold flakes
Color Club Vivid top coat
Art Club Art Sealer clear coat
Photos by Markus Mamoser
Fleury recommends starting with a basic manicure. The best thing about this nail art design is that it looks great on short nails like mine.
After Fleury coated my nails with Color Club's Vitabase base coat to keep the color longer and prevent staining.
She then coated my nails three times with Red-ical Gypsy.
Fleury used gold flakes from Color Club and chopped them up smaller with manicure scissors.
She then applied a thin layer of Color Club's Vivid top coat to one nail.
Before the top coat has time to dry, dip your top coat brush directly into the glitter and place golden flecks directly on the nail.
Use the brush to lightly push down the glitter.
Apply a thick layer of golden flecks to the tip of the nail and apply them sporadically further down the nail to create an ombre effect.
Repeat the process one nail at a time, working patiently on each nail. Fleury says this isn't the manicure you can do 20 minutes before you go to work.
Once complete, coat each nail with Art Club Art Sealer. This is a thicker top coat that will make the nails last longer and is particularly good for nail art.
Fleury tells her clients that they should refrain from doing anything for 30 minutes after they get their nails done, but I couldn't help but play with Tomahawk's Salon resident pup, Bandit.