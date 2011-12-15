Holiday Nail Art: Golden Snow Flakes

If you are a regular Beauty High reader then you know the struggles I have with DIY nail art, but with the holiday season fully upon us I really wanted a manicure that screamed “tis the season.”

So I took a little adventure to Tomahawk Salon in Brooklyn where manicurist Fleury Rose showed me how to achieve a golden-flaked, ombre manicure.

An easy look to do at home, Fleury just recommends having a bit of patience and this look should last you through your Holiday getaway.

Supplies You Will Need:

Color Club Vitabase base coat

Color Club Red-ical Gypsy

Color Club gold flakes

Color Club Vivid top coat

Art Club Art Sealer clear coat

Photos by Markus Mamoser