Halloween Nail Art: DIY Bone Spectacular

Whether you’re the type of person to get Halloween-crazed (we’re talking you have five different costumes planned for your five different events) or you’d rather just buy the discount candy, you can’t ignore the fact that the holiday is indeed coming. To get yourself in the spirit this year, try a bit of nail art that can either complete your costume or that you could honestly make work any time that you’re craving a bit of skeleton action.
Manicurist Fleury Rose walked us through how to get the look ourselves adding in some key tips to ease the process. Read on above!
Photos by Markus Mamoser, Model: Jessica Hoppe
We chose to add a fun touch by painting the ring fingers and thumbs a neutral shade (using Brucci In the Buff).
To draw the bones, get a nail art pen from your local beauty supply store. Lazer, Inc. makes one that is very precise to help with the designs.
Once you've let the base dry, start in the center of your nail and draw the bones. Fleury recommends drawing them toward the center. Draw the lines first and then dots to complete the bones. She also noted that you can draw continuations of the bones at the bottom of your nails if you have longer nails, to create an almost argyle pattern.
Let the pattern dry and then complete the look with a fast dry top coat like Seche Vite.
Don't touch anything until your nails are dry!
Then, admire your Halloween handi-work!