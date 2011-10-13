Halloween Nail Art: DIY Bone Spectacular

Whether you’re the type of person to get Halloween-crazed (we’re talking you have five different costumes planned for your five different events) or you’d rather just buy the discount candy, you can’t ignore the fact that the holiday is indeed coming. To get yourself in the spirit this year, try a bit of nail art that can either complete your costume or that you could honestly make work any time that you’re craving a bit of skeleton action.

Manicurist Fleury Rose walked us through how to get the look ourselves adding in some key tips to ease the process. Read on above!

Photos by Markus Mamoser, Model: Jessica Hoppe