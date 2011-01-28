Go Nude For Spring (On Your Nails, That Is)

Spring nail collections have been full of brights (think Bieber and Serena for OPI) and chic and nude, such as Essie’s spring line. Having these two color worlds collide is pretty much perfect for polish fanatics, because it means we don’t have to choose between our faves for the season. We can wear bright neons one day, and muted pinks the next – or even better, mix the two.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day (for some reason I think of pretty neutrals and pale pinks rather than those bright pinks and reds), I’ve gathered my favorite neutral nail colors for your next mani/pedi.