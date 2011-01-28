Go Nude For Spring (On Your Nails, That Is)

Spring nail collections have been full of brights (think Bieber and Serena for OPI) and chic and nude, such as Essie’s spring line. Having these two color worlds collide is pretty much perfect for polish fanatics, because it means we don’t have to choose between our faves for the season. We can wear bright neons one day, and muted pinks the next – or even better, mix the two.
In the spirit of Valentine’s Day (for some reason I think of pretty neutrals and pale pinks rather than those bright pinks and reds), I’ve gathered my favorite neutral nail colors for your next mani/pedi.
This beige polish is not only the perfect flesh hue, but also non-toxic. Who could resist? (Scotch Naturals in Heather Blush, $14.99, scotchnaturals.com)
Lippmann used this color on Anne Hathaway at the Globes - and it's the perfectly sheer pink for the look. (Deborah Lippmann I Dreamed You, $16, deborahlippmann.com)
For the girl who likes glitter and shine, this polish adds a bit of sheen to a neutral color. (Ginger + Liz in High Maintenance, $12, gingerandliz.com)
RBL's nude shade is one of my faves - a perfect neutral for fair-skinned and dark-skinned alike. (Rescue Beauty Lounge in Grunge, $18, rescuebeauty.com)
This ladylike pink is so ballet and precious. (Barielle in Pink Sherbet, $8, ulta.com)
We may lust after every Chanel shade (hello Riva) but Pearl Drop is one of the better pearlescents we've seen so far. Duh. (Chanel Le Vernis in Pearl Drop, $25, chanel.com)
CND's Putty is a gorg flesh tone and can be made matte or shiny with their Colour Effects line. (CND in Putty, local salons)
Topshop has a bunch of nudes to choose from, but my fave is Mannequin which gives your nails a very light au natural look. (Topshop in Mannequin, $7, topshop.com)
Essie's Rock Candy looks like a ballet pink in the bottle, but is actually much lighter on the nail, or can be layered for that light pink effect. (Essie in Rock Candy, local salons)