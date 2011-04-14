Get Your Toes Spring-Ready With These Polish Shades

We may be talking about the weather a lot lately, but it’s really not our faults. With the temps changing from balmy and warm to rainy and cool, we’re beginning to think we’re borderline insane. In the hopes that everything is finally turning towards the brighter side of things, we’ve begun daydreaming about open-toed wedges and the ever-trendy flatform.
To get you ready for that fateful step, stock up on some of this season’s trendiest nail shades for your toes. For spring, we’re talking bright corals, mossy greens to neutral purples. Happy shopping!
Deborah's latest collaboration with model Lara Stone is the perfect bright orange for the warmer months. (Deborah Lippmann Lara's Theme, $16, lippmanncollection.com)
From China Glaze's Anchor Away collection, this purple with just a hint of grey is good for those who want a more subtle pedi. (China Glaze Below Deck, Local salons)
Essie's Fifth Avenue is a bold coral/red color right on trend for the season. (Essie Fifth Avenue, $7.79, target.com)
With OPI's Don't Mess With Texas collection, this green polish is just the right mossy shade for spring. (OPI Don't Mess With OPI, OPI salons)
RGB's formaldehyde free laquer has the best colors and minty is exactly the kind of bright we need in our lives right now. (RGB Nail Polish in Minty, $14, revolveclothing.com)
Butter London's Queen Vic is a mix of deep wines and cranberries, like royalty. (Butter London in Queen Vic, $14, butterlondon.com)
Illamasqua's Purity can be applied with one coat for a sheer pink, or layered for a bright shade. (Illamasqua in Purity, $13.50, illamasqua.com)