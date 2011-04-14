Get Your Toes Spring-Ready With These Polish Shades

We may be talking about the weather a lot lately, but it’s really not our faults. With the temps changing from balmy and warm to rainy and cool, we’re beginning to think we’re borderline insane. In the hopes that everything is finally turning towards the brighter side of things, we’ve begun daydreaming about open-toed wedges and the ever-trendy flatform.

To get you ready for that fateful step, stock up on some of this season’s trendiest nail shades for your toes. For spring, we’re talking bright corals, mossy greens to neutral purples. Happy shopping!