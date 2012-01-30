Get Your Hands on Chanel’s ‘Sky Line’ Polish This July

There has been a lot of talk about Chanel ever since its impressive couture show last week. Being staged in an airplane, Karl had two forms of advice forChanel’s creative director of makeup, Peter Philips:”blue, and make sure they don’t look like stewardesses,” reported Style.com.

Well, they most certainly didn’t look like any of the stewardesses I’ve seen and the different shades of blue were charming without being overwhelming. From the eyes to the nails, the models were coated in this “bleu illusion” shade and it seems we’ve finally gotten all the details on the polish that the models donned on the runway.

Chanel’s Sky Line is amarbled pale blue mixed with white. Philips’custom-designed nail lacquer was apearly blue shade to match perfectly with the rest of the collection. Sky Line will be available in July and according to La Chanelphile the exclusive collection Bleu Illusion will be available at specific points of sales (think Nordstroms and Saks) in July 2012.

[The Beauty Counter] [Racked]