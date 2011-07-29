Gel Manicures are Becoming a DIY

Anything that we can do in the comfort of our own homes has risen in poplarity since the recession, since everyone has pulled a little tighter on their purse strings. Granted, we all splurge on the occasional mani, pedi or spa trip every once and awhile, but if you’re able to find a product that can give you an at-home bikini wax with the same salon results, you may substitute occasionally and save some cash.

Gel nail brands are also getting in on the DIY trend, with mass groups such as CCA, Pacific World, and Innovative Beauty Group all creating their own Gel products that you can do at home.

Barry Shields, the marketing manager for Innovative Beauty Group told WWD, “Gel manicures are proven in salons and we are bringing a quality and convenient product to mass. It provides an affordable and lasting option for consumers.”

We all love the gel manicures because they last at least twice the time as a traditional manicure, so the ability to do it in the comfort of our homes while catching up on reality TV does sound pretty ideal.

Red Carpet Manicure (the new product created by Innovative Beauty Group) offers an LED lamp that is sold with the nail products to set the color. They also feature special LED polishes which help to achieve such a long-lasting application. According to Shields, the product requires a preparation step: prepping the nails with an orangewood stick and an emery board followed by a buffer board; a care and color step which entails applying a base gel and the color; and the final step of using the nourishing oil. To remove the gel a special remover is sold with the kit, and also individually.

There will be 36 shades sold in all, and prices will range from $3.99 for the Prep Max Adhesion Sanitizer to $9.99 for the LED Gel Polish. The starter kit will cost $79.99 (similar kits sold to professionals cost $300). Watch for Red Carpet Manicure to be available in Ulta stores in the Fall.