First Look: Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2012 Sally Hansen Polishes

Prabal Gurung and Sally Hansen have been teaming up for four seasons now, and they have yet to disappoint. The Singapore-born designer is beloved by quite a long list of celebrities, and has quickly risen to the top of “the scene.” This season, his show brought the same amount of hype, and the nail polish collection took that hype to the next level.

Jin Soon Choi, the lead manicurist for the show, explained that for this collection he really matched the colors to this collection, so the models would be wearing the colors that would match the appropriate clothes. His theme for the collection was “uncursed” and the collection correlated from Hell to Heaven, going from Ivory Skull (a white) for Heaven, to Onyx (a black) and a gorgeous Blue Rose and Gilded Lily in between.

The limited-edition collection will be available beginning Fall 2012 at $7.99 each.