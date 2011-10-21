First Look: Nicki Minaj for OPI

OPI has been taking over the nail polish world with their Muppets collection, and now they may just top all of that with their next collab. The polish brand is teaming up with Nicki Minaj to create a colorful collection (come on, would you expect anything less?) that will hit counters in January 2012.

The nail blogs have been showcasing a preview of a rainbow confetti concoction, lime green, neon blue and some amazing metallic shimmers. And of course, since we’re talking OPI (the queens of shatter) there will also be a metallic purple shatter.

Click through above for a preview of the collection, and we’re hoping Minaj continues to extend the line into some more confetti-rific colors and nail art craziness in the future. What do you want to see?