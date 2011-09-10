First Look from NYFW: Prabal Gurung for Sally Hansen

As nail color fanatics, we are always anxious to see the results of Sally Hansen’s designer collaborations. We have come to expect a lot since they are almost always, without fail, amazing. For the Spring/Summer 2012 season, our most anticipated nail colors come courtesy of Prabal Gurung and Alexander Wang. While we’ll have to wait a few more hours to find out what Wang’s polishes look like, we were lucky enough to get a sneak peek at Gurung’s stunning shades backstage at his show this morning.

The inspiration for the clothing collection was artist Nobuyashi Araki’s photographic series, “Sensual Flower.” To complement the collection, Gurung chose just one polish from his Sally Hansen line (a deep plum called “Loves-Me-Not,” pictured above left). Manicurist Jin Soon Choi kept nails rounded and short to balance out the dark polish. The collection also includes “Barely Bluebell” and “Purple Posy,” both of which we think are equally runway-worthy. The polishes will be available in the spring, and we can’t wait to get our hands on them (or rather, to get them on our hands?).