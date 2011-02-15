Fave Fall 2011 Nails, So Far

We’ve seen some pretty amazing nail art this Fall season (and yes, we’re only half way through) which brings us to the question – are Minx, Shellac and other nail creations only the beginning of the “new nail decor”? Below are some of our favorite masterpieces so far this week – we can only imagine what will come from them!

At Prabal Gurung, Jin Soon Choi for Sally Hansen hand painted the nails with Crinoline as a base coat and black for the design – using inspiration from Asian art and Impressionism.

For Malandrino, CND custom mixed a shade to create an “urban haze” – which was described as an almost purple cement color. Perhaps a new take on the greige trend?

For Diego Binetti’s show, we saw perhaps the most intense hands for the season. The manicure was created by CND’s Kristina Estabrooks, and was called a “slim-lined” nail. She wanted there to appear as if there was space between the nail and the cuticle, so she painted Blackjack for the base, and leaving a bit of space layered Bloodline and Raisin in the Sun. The hands were then adorned with accessories made from glass, feathers, and mirrors.

At Ruffian, the nails combined the masculine and feminine inspiration from the show so a tux was an obvious choice. CND’s Roxanne led the team for the show creating geometric shapes in Blackjack and a lavender color that was inspired by that color you see just as the sun is setting.

At Jason Wu we ran into CND again to find a gilded manicure, created with Bloodline and Dark Ruby and golden tips. The perfect French mani to feel as rich as royalty.

For Vena Cava, Nonie Creme for Butter London expanded the use of nail polish by using it as finger paint, literally. She drew colorful rings around the model’s fingers with polish – would you try this?