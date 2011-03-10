Fall 2011 Nails: The Trends That We’re Lusting After

We don’t really keep our love for nail polish a secret around here and are often spotted with multi-colored nails simply because we can’t choose just one shade, so obviously the fingers at fashion week caught our eye. Between deep metallics and gilded French manis’ we couldn’t get enough and were quite surprised to see how neutral things started to get in Paris.
Bold Metallics: The royal purple metallic shade spotted at D&G is a great Fall shade, and easy to pull off on any skin tone.
The graphite shade seen at Chanel is now on everyone's wishlist for Fall.
Dior's deep metallic blue is another perfect way to take on shimmer without going with your typical silver and gold.
Au Natural: There was an abundance of neutral nails at the shows this Fall 2011 season as well.
Jil Sander also went clean and natural to balance out the brights in the collection.
Gilded French Manicures: Gareth Pugh showcased an inverted manicure with a chrome gold base and blue top coat which was absolutely stunning.
And at Jason Wu, we were welcomed by a deep burgundy shade topping off another chrome gold base but this time in the classic French mani shape.
Classic Reds: We also saw a lot of classic reds this season, such as the shade at Ferragamo.
And of course, at Gucci. You can never really go wrong with red!