Fall 2011 Nails: The Trends That We’re Lusting After

We don’t really keep our love for nail polish a secret around here and are often spotted with multi-colored nails simply because we can’t choose just one shade, so obviously the fingers at fashion week caught our eye. Between deep metallics and gilded French manis’ we couldn’t get enough and were quite surprised to see how neutral things started to get in Paris.

Click through the slideshow above to see what’s to come for the Fall season, and what you can get a jump start on now.

Have questions about what polish to wear? Or want more? Let us know in the comments section below!