Essie’s Summer 2011 Collection Sneak Peek

This summer, be prepared to paint your toes (and fingers) with bright, fiery colors. Essie’s 2011 collection, Color Me Braziliant, is all about the bold, tropical shades that you think of when you picture Brazil bright pinks, azure blues and hot reds.

Essie Weingarten, the founder and color director of Essie, explains, “When the temperature soars, I embrace the heat as the perfect excuse to play with fiery colors. Summer color should pop, sizzle and be brazenly alluring.”

With shade names such as “Too Too Hot” (fire coral), “Meet Me At Sunset” (intense citrine), “Braziliant” (blazing orange) and “Absolutely Shore” (pale, seaform green) this collection is perfect for your pre-vacay mani/pedi.

Essie’s Summer Collection available beginning June 2011 in salons and beauty stores worldwide.