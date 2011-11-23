Essie is Thinking Spring Already: Sneak Peek at the New Line

You may have to wait until February to get your hands on these bright colors, but Essie has released the image and names of their Spring 2012 collection. After all the nude tones we saw during Fashion Week we are definitely excited to see that it contains some color.

Obviously we love all of the bright, preppy tones, but we also have a soft spot for the creative names.In order from left to right:Navigate Her, A Crewed Interest, To Buy or Not to Buy, Tour de Finance, Ole Caliente, and It’s Obvious.

[Racked]