Eres Announces New Nail Line to Match Your Bikini for Spring

Eres Announces New Nail Line to Match Your Bikini for Spring

From left to right: Bengale, Damas, and Soufi, the new nail colors from Eres.

Designer swim and lingerine line Eres has revealed that their new 2012 swimwear collection will be accompanied by three brand new nail polishes — but not only that, the three shades were made to match perfectly the key colors of the line’s spring/summer 2012 bikinis.

The three colors are so bright and rich that we can picture wearing them all summer long, even without the swimsuit: Soufi is an intense sunset orange, Bengale a sweet fuchsia pink, and Damas is a chocolate maroon-brown.

Damas matches perfectly with this Eres bikini.

What do you think of the new line? Do you like the colors? Would you match your nail polish to your bikini — or is there something else you match it to? Let us know!

