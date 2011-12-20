Elizabeth Banks is Spokesmodel for New ‘Hunger Games’ Polish

It seems as if the China Glaze and Hunger Games collaboration is definitely still on. In an MTV exclusive they released the first ad campaign for the new nail polish line featuringElizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket.

China Glaze selected Effie as “the face” of the new line called “Capitol Colours.” She is featured in the campaign donning her signature pink hair, pink eyeshadow, pink lip and even paper eyelashes.

The campaign, featuring 12 colors representing the 12 districts of Panem, asks the question “What will you be wearing to the opening ceremonies?”

Everything about this campaign gets us more and more excited for the March 23 release, but we only have one question: Why aren’t the nail polishes represented?



Guess we will just have to hold our breath until the next image is released.

