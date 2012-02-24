DIY Nail Art: Rachel Antonoff’s FW 2012 Nails

When it comes to DIY nail art, it’s pretty close to impossible for us to say no to a challenge. Naturally, when we saw these Rachel Antonoff nails on the NYFW runway, our immediate response was, “Challenge accepted.”
Take a cue from our step-by-step guide to some of the coolest nails to hit the runway this season and be bold enough to try this at home – we’re sure you’ll nail it.
*This look was originally created by CND’s Candice Manacchio
Step 1: Apply base coat to your nails.
Step 2: Apply two coats of tomato red nail polish to entire nail. After this is dry, apply first top coat to seal in the red color and avoid the white or blue colors bleeding into the red polish.
Step 3: Using a thin white brush, apply white polish in thin, upward strokes to cover half of nail from cuticle to mid-nail. Fill in any holes with more white polish.
Step 4: Put blue nail polish on a paper plate in a small bubble. Using a toothpick, take blue nail polish and draw lines on the white color of the nail, in upward strokes. If the polish doesn't come out in a solid line, go over with more blue. Be patient - this part takes some time.
Step 5: Once the blue lines are done, your nails should look like this.
Step 6: Finish nails with a top coat. Note: Wait long enough for polish to dry before you apply top coat so that the colors don't smear together.
Nail Polishes Used (from left to right): Little BU Nail Polish Top Coat, American Apparel Nail Lacquer in Lopez Canyon, Sally Hansen Continuous Treatment Top and Base Coat, So Easy Stripe Right in White, Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Model Behavior.
Final Product: Red, white and blue flower blossom nails. Fabulous!