Dita Von Teese Releases Pin-up Inspired Nails

When your job is to emulate a certain era, from top to bottom, every detail of your look has to be pristine. And when Burlesque queen extraordinaire, Dita Von Teese, is involved you can bet that every single aspect will be perfect — including the nails.

Dita’s newest line of Kiss Nails is a tribute to the nail styles of the 1930s and ’40s. Oval shaped, slender and with a pointed tip, Dita’s nails come polished in a chip resistant red lacquer and in 24 sizes. Inspired by the silver screen and pure Hollywood glamour, this is the way Dita has been wearing her nails for years.

She told the Telegraph, “When I was researching style in the early part of my career, I looked very closely at the details of photographs of women of those decades and noticed that they would leave the moon of the nail bed bare; sometimes they would leave a sliver of white at the tip too,” she explained. “So I showed the pictures to my mother, who has been a manicurist for 30 years, and she would patiently paint my nails in this style, sometimes experimenting with colors. All these years later the trend is finally catching on, so I wanted to offer a shortcut to the classic half moon manicure – a way for everyone to wear it without going through the drama of explaining to your manicurist what you want and how to do it.”