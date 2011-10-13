Deborah Lippmann Gets Footloose with Two-Step Nail Lacquers

Those of you old enough to remember and love the original Footloose film probably are waiting with bated breath for the remake, which hits theatres this Friday, October 14th. If you are a beauty junkie like me, however, you may be even more excited about the Deborah Lippmann’s Footloose Nail Laquer Collection, inspired by the redux of the 1980s cult classic and available for purchase now.

“I am a huge fan of the original Footloose, so admittedly I was nervous about the idea of a remake of such an iconic film,” explains Deborah Lippmann, “I just saw the a pre-screening of the movie and just loved the new version. It is so well done and I’m thrilled to be a part of it through this collaboration.”

The collection comes in two sets of shades specially created in celebration of the film: set one includes Almost Paradise (creme) and Footloose (sheer creme), with set two possessing Let’s Hear it For The Boy (creme) and Dancing in the Sheets (shimmer, and my personal favorite).

The ever so creative and spirited Lippmann walked methrough her inspiration for the shades:

“Almost Paradise is a playful pistachio, inspired by the Volkswagen Beetle from original and the new movie.”

“Footloose, a rebellious red was of course inspired by Ariel’s iconic red cowboy boots.”

“Let’s Hear It For The Boy, the baby blue shade in the collection was inspired by acid wash jeans. Gotta love the Levi’s and the way this song is presented in the remake is fantastic!”

“Dancing in the Sheets, a deep midnight purple shimmer was inspired by the final hoorah when the ban was lifted and everyone danced all night long with confetti everywhere! I found this so uplifting and inspiring.”

What else is there to do now but paint your nails and head to the theatre this weekend to cut loose, Footloose style?

The Deborah Lippmann Footloose Collection is $32 per set, available exclusively at HSN and HSN.com