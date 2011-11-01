Day of the Dead Nail Art: DIY Sugar Skulls

Since Halloween has sadly come to a close and we’re never really satisfied with just plain old boring days, we wanted to remind you that today is Dia de los Muertos — a holiday (most commonly upheld in Mexico) focused on celebrating and remembering the dead. Private altars are built in remembrance and decorated with sugar skulls, flowers and food.
And well, if you’re celebrating (or just want an extra touch of nail inspiration) we’ve rounded up our favorite Dia de los Muertos nail art pics — print these out (and go to the blogs if you need extra steps) and get painting!
forevertheuglyduckling.com
We love how this mani has just one sugar skull and the rest of the fingers are decorated with multi-colored dots - so festive!
rianailz.tumblr.com
Going right along with the one-finger theme, Ria Nailz keeps things simple by just decorating the ring finger with a sugar skull.
madmanis.blogspot.com
This almost abstract take on the sugar skulls are fun and colorful for Dia de los Muertos.
hausoflacquer.tumblr.com
Adding purple and white and a touch of floral detail, this mani is a creative way to dress up your nails.
daily-nail.blogspot.com
These sugar skulls almost look like they have gel detail on the nails, but it's simply because the colors are so bright!
sonomabento.tumblr.com
These skulls are so detailed and intricate they just may be our favorite -- thin nail art brushes and a steady hand are definitely a requirement for this mani!