Day of the Dead Nail Art: DIY Sugar Skulls

Since Halloween has sadly come to a close and we’re never really satisfied with just plain old boring days, we wanted to remind you that today is Dia de los Muertos — a holiday (most commonly upheld in Mexico) focused on celebrating and remembering the dead. Private altars are built in remembrance and decorated with sugar skulls, flowers and food.

And well, if you’re celebrating (or just want an extra touch of nail inspiration) we’ve rounded up our favorite Dia de los Muertos nail art pics — print these out (and go to the blogs if you need extra steps) and get painting!