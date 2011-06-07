Crackle, Shatter, And Pop! The Latest In Crackle Polishes

We know this headline is a bit misleading, the polishes do not, in fact pop. Or explode. We do not want another American Apparel episode on our hands. But they do make your fingernails pop, so go with me on this one.

Crackle nail polish has been an overwhelming nail design obsession (having a bit of a revival after it’s early 90s heyday) and we must say it makes nail art pretty easy. Lately there have been plenty of new additions to the arena, so if you’re a first timer or already addicted to the craze check out the above to get the whole scoop.

Sally Hansen’s latest collection of crackle polishes range the spectrum of brights to neutrals to satisfy all of your color needs. (Sally Hansen Crackle, $6.99, ulta.com)

The Pirates of the Caribbean collection for OPI which launched last month features pastels and neutrals that can be covered by a silver crackle coat, or mix and match with other crackles! (Pirates of the Caribbean OPI, OPI salons)

China Glaze’s latest crackle collection for summer features metallics, a very in color for summer. Layer these over any color in your collection for an on-trend look this season! (China Glaze Crackle Metals, China Glaze salons)