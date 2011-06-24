Chanel’s Fall 2011 Polishes Are Out! Get Them While You Can!

Chanel’s covetable polish shades that we spotted on the Fall 2011 runways are finally here, so we can stop pining away and just spend our paychecks on them! This season the brand has given us three metallic shades: a shimmery taupe called Quartz, a gorgeous green/gold color named Peridot, and a sparkly Graphite.

Clearly metallics are the shade to have for fall, and Chanel’s polishes always set the trend. The collection is for sale currently on the brand’s website, but if memories of how quickly Jade and the greige Particuliere sold out, they won’t last long.