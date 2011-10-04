Chanel SS 2012 Under the Sea with Nail Polishes and Pearls

In our book, wet hair on the runway is only acceptable when the show has an underwater theme, but luckily we can always rely on Chanel to get it right. Pearl encrusted wet locks and nail colors ranging from silver to deep red? Newsflash: we were serious fans of the whole Spring 2012 look.

While the makeup was minimal, ears were lined with faux pearl piercings giving each model an avant-garde ocean creature aesthetic that was inspired by mermaids and the sea.

In addition to this fab fashion showing, the most exciting product at the show was the collection of nail polishes called April, May and June (the pink, orange and deep red polish which will be sold for SS 2012). We can’t wait to get our hands on these cool colors come spring!