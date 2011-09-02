StyleCaster
Share

Chanel Showcases Holiday Colors with Shade Parade Video

What's hot
StyleCaster

Chanel Showcases Holiday Colors with Shade Parade Video

Amanda Elser
by

There are just oh so many reasons why we adore Chanel and now we can add one more reason to our list the Chanel Shade Parade. A YouTube video that was posted yesterday features some of Chanel’s latest nail colors in a whimsical, synchronized hand choreography. Tap dancing on stage and swinging on a pearl strand, this is by far one of our favorite ways to promote a collection. Unpretentious and creative, this video rivals the Lanvin models dancing for sure.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share