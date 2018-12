If you know me, you know I swear by nail wraps. The easiest, chicest way to have a beautiful manicure, they are my go-to for all things nails. So when we saw that butter LONDON was now selling nail wraps I virtually swooned with delight, especially after I saw how cute they were!

They have the standard leopard print, but what I really fell in love with were the floral “Wallpaper” and the cheeky “Give & Take ” nail skins. I think I found my weekend manicure!

