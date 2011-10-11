Blaze Nails Debuts New Solar-Powered Glitter Polish for Fall

Lately we’ve had a lot of crazy nail news, from Minx’s latestcollaboration to Nails Inc.’s new 3D polish to the bestnon-toxic varieties. Today, we here at Beauty High bring you more news about yet another nail breakthrough: Blaze’s new glittery color-changing collection.

Blaze nail polish is a company well-known for their revolutionary line of color-changing polishes. The colors are influenced by UV rays, so inside they are one shade, but if you step in the sun they change to a completely different color. This is perfect for indecisive people who can never seem to pick just one shade, or those just looking for a little extra fun in their life and on their nails.

Now Blaze has introduced Glitz on Madison, their new line of color-changing glitter polishes to add to their collection of over 50 color-changing shades. The glitter shades are bold enough to wear solo, or can be put on top of any nail polish for a fun UV-activated surprise. Our favorite combo for fall? Amaretto Knockout, an orangey burnt cinnamon shade that in sunlight changes to a rich brown called Chocolate Velvet.

We love glitter — especially on our nails — so we can’t wait to try these out. It’s like getting two nail polishes for the price of one!As a bonus, Blaze polishes are free of Toluene, DBP, and Formaldehyde, and are the only FDA-approved UV activated color changing polish in the U.S.