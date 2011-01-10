Beauty Banter: How Do I Remove My Glitter Polish?

Dear Beauty Banter,

I love glitter nail polish but its impossible to remove. Is there a trick to getting it off?

Sincerely,

Jamie from Florida

Dear Jamie,

The best way to take glitter nail polish off is with acetone nail polish remover. Soak a non-lint cotton swab in remover and squeeze out the excess. Once soaked, let the cotton sit on the nail plate for a couple of seconds. In a circular motion, wipe down away from the skin. If you put too much nail polish remover you will create a mess. Use more than one cotton ball to make sure you get the polish completely off. When you’re done, wash your hands to remove all residue. Apply oil to the cuticles and moisturizer to your hands.

Sincerely,

Myrdith



Myrdith Leon McCormack is a celebrity manicurist, columnist and contributing editor. She has worked with celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carolyn Murphy and on several advertising campaigns including H&M, Neiman Marcus, and Bloomingdales. She has also made her mark working as lead manicurist for several fashion shows such as Vera Wang and Port 1961 and her work has been photographed by leading industry insiders including Patrick Demarchelier and Steven Klein.

Image: istock.com