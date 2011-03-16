Beauty Banter: How Can I DIY The Nail Art Trend?

Dear Beauty Banter,

Nail art is really on trend right now, but hard to do yourself. Do you have any tips for drawing on small designs such as dots or hearts on your nails?

Sincerely,

Kerri from Texas

Dear Kerri,

Nail art is exactly that, dont think perfection rather think Picasso. My suggestion would be to do color drops from contrasting colors get a thin art brush and draw lines. If you feel that your hands are not steady then create shapes like stencils and use that as your base to create the design. The more you practice, you will see that with freehand no two fingers are the same and thats the beauty of nail art.

Sincerely,

Myrdith Leon-McCormack

Myrdith Leon McCormack is a celebrity manicurist, columnist and contributing editor. She has worked with celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carolyn Murphy and on several advertising campaigns including H&M, Neiman Marcus, and Bloomingdales. She has also made her mark working as lead manicurist for several fashion shows such as Vera Wang and Port 1961 and her work has been photographed by leading industry insiders including Patrick Demarchelier and Steven Klein.

Image: istock.com