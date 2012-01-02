Aztec Nail Art: Free People Gets Creative with Their Fingers

Free People – nail art how-to!! from FreePeople on Vimeo.

If you’re hanging out at home today dreading work tomorrow (or school in a few days, or getting back to life in general) we have a nail art tutorial video to take your mind off of things and give you a pretty snazzy manicure to start off 2012.

Free People released a how-to video showing how to get a creative Aztec print (pretty fitting for the Boho line), and the bold mani full of red, yellow, black and turquoise is actually pretty easy to complete.

Follow their steps (and be daring and pick your own color combo) and start off the new year with a fun set of digits!

[Refinery 29]