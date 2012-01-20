Avril Lavigne Signs Deal with Sally Hansen for Nail Wraps

Who would have ever thought this skater girl would have such a disposition for fashion and beauty? With a fashion line and three fragrances under her belt, Avril Lavigne is no longer just a singer and songwriter. Regardless of her rumored break up with beau Brody Jenner, she still seems to be focused on expanding her empire which will now come complete with a nail collection with Sally Hansen.

Launching globally in April,the limited edition collection includes 12 designs of nail polish strips inspired by Avril’sstyle and music. According to WWD each $9.99 kit includes 16 nail-polish strips (leopard and skull prints are a given), a cuticle stick, a mini-file and buffer and instructions for at-home application.

Avril told WWD about her collection: “It’s super-cool because the designs that I came up with are my personal style and vibe — they’re rock ‘n’ roll and fun and bright and colorful. You have sparkles and little stars — they are cute.”

And while Avril is still just as focused as ever on her singing and fashion careers, she still likes the idea of expanding her beauty market.”I think it would be cool to do hair color,” said Avril. We think it would be pretty cool too. Time to make a dime off of that brightly hued ‘do you’ve been rocking for years.