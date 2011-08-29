Are You Rocking the Stiletto Nail Trend With These Starlets?

It has been a year-long trend, and after last night’s MTV VMA’s it is safe to say that the pointy-nail fad isn’t going anywhere too soon. They were the main attraction in Adele’s spotlight performance, and they donned Beyonce’s fingertips as she rubbed her baby belly for the cameras. These “stiletto nails” have been seen everywhere from Lady Gaga to Fergie, but are these rock star nails appropriate for the masses?

1 of 5 Appropriate for almost anyone, Adele opted to paint her pointy nails a neutral, coffee color for her performance at the 2011 VMA's. Between her beehive hair and black stiletto nails, Lady Gaga looked a little like the bride of Frankenstein back in July when she visited China. One of the very first starlets to embrace the stiletto-nail trend, Rhianna painted her standout tips a deep, true red for her performance on the Today Show this spring. Perhaps the most on-trend for this season, Beyonce painted her almond shaped nails a bronze, shimmery-red color for her birth announcement at the 2011 VMA's. Taking her nails one step past mainstream, Demi Lovato topped her stiletto nails with a silver, glittery coat for her appearance at the 2011 VMA's.








