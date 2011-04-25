StyleCaster
American Apparel Releases Limited-Edition Neon Polish

Rachel Adler
Neons for spring will never go out of style they’ll probably just get more and more electric as the years go on. This spring Estee Lauder even released a line of brights, which says a lot considering the brand is typically known for their reds and pinks.

As I type this, I have a nice and bold Ilamasqua orange on my fingertips, and I’m eyeing Deborah Lippmann’s Yellow Brick Road.

Released in stores today, American Apparel has six brand new, limited-edition neon colors in their always reliable formula. With shade names like “Neon Green” and Neon Yellow” there is no confusion here and I need to get my hands on the green, purple, and red ASAP.

Considering there are only 2000 bottles for each shade, and the limited-edition lines always sell out immediately, consider your lunch break an AA stop.

