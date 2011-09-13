Alice + Olivia’s Striped Nails: DIY the Look

Alice + Olivia showcased a black and white striped nail at last night’s SS 2012 show, and lets just say we were pretty obsessed. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that any kind of nail art these days makes us a little giddy, or the fact that this was simply something that we could finally do ourselves.

If you want to try the look at home, simply start with a base coat followed by two coats of a black polish (I like OPI Lincoln Park After Dark). Then, to get the white stripes without making a complete mess of your nails use something that will help you draw a straight line, but curve to your nail. I like to use red string licorice strips because they’re really flexible, and you can eat the extras!

If you need help holding the licorice “stencils” in place, you can also either tape them to your finger, or tie them around your finger. Have fun!