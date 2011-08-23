Alexander Wang Does Beauty: Collaborates with Sally Hansen

Alexander Wang’s first leap into the beauty world will apparently be nail polish, and we couldn’t be happier. Admittedly, we may be trying to put off fashion week as much as we can over here at Beauty High, but it’s coming at full force. And with it, lots of backstage invites, letting us in on the fact that this year Sally Hansen will be working with Alexander Wang.

In the past, Sally Hansen has collaborated with both Tracy Reese and Prabal Gurung on exclusive polish collections (which guests were lucky enough to take home in their gift bags) and were of course later available for purchase. We can only imagine what Wang’s laquers will be, but anything based off of his collections we will be more than happy to paint on our nails, especially at a fraction of the cost. Stay tuned!