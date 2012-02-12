Alex Wang & Sally Hansen Collab For Limited-Edition Polishes

To accompany Alexander Wang’s 2012 fall collection, the designer teamed up with Sally Hansen to create three exclusive shades inspired by the line’s color palette. The collection included three colors named by Wang himself: Pumice, a diluted mint green, Ion, a muted grey and Bandage, a light flesh tone.

The limited-edition collection is made with Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure formula which is an all-in-one. It combines the 5 steps of a professional salon manicure into one bottle. The polishes will be available in the beginning of Fall for $7.99 each.

Bandage was the only color worn during the actual runway, which manicurist Jin Soon Choi said was because Wang wanted a very clean, natural look. “It is a modern beige that goes with every skin tone,” Choi explained.