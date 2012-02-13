Adele’s Louboutin Mani At The Grammys: We Got The Scoop

Adele not only scored in the awards category last night at the Grammys taking home six awards, but she may have had the most creative manicure as well. The singer walked the red carpet showing off her long, “Louboutin” nails, painted by celebrity manicurist Mike Pocock.

Pocock used Ciate Paint Pot polish in Jewel on top (a silver with different sizes of glitter throughout) and Ciate Paint Pot in Mistress in red underneath (a spot-on Louboutin red). The Ciate shades are “5 Free” polishes and full coverage, which helped Pocock when painting the under side of the nail. The shades will be available this March at Sephora stores — look out for them!

What do you think of this trend — would you ever paint underneath like Adele did?