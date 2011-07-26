900 Nails Are Used To Create The First Nail Art Commercial

The brilliant kids over at Jezebel discovered this nail art animation (along with about 1 million other people on YouTube – it’s getting serious hits!) showcasing the Kia Picanto being painted on various nails to develop into a stop-motion film.

With the work of 1200 bottles of nail polish, 25 days and nights, and 2 hours of drawing for each nail these artists developed some serious nail art. Watch the video to see just how detailed nail art can get – if you have 900 nails to paint (and the time to spend)!