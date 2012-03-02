8 Tools To Help You Nail The Perfect Manicure

Unless you’ve been under a cave for the past few months, you know how insane the world of nail art has become. Those of us obsessed with beauty are hard-pressed to go on Twitter, Pinterest or Instagram without at least five pictures of manicures popping up (not that we’re complaining). It’s pretty near impossible for us to turn down the opportunity to have perfectly done-up nails – the only problem is that we fall a little short in the area of having the ability to paint a masterpiece on a pinky finger.
If you’re like us and you want fancy fingers but you’re struggling to hold a steady hand, flip through the slideshow above for manicure tools that will make your life easier and your manicure marvelous.
These nail art pens leave you wanting for nothing. They come with a brush, a pen and gems for three different ways to make amazing looks with amateur skills.
(3-in-1 Neon Nail Art Pen, $12.50, fredflare.com)
If you're looking to be a bit of an overachiever with your nails, first we salute you, then we tell you that these are a must have for your toolbox. With these, you'll be able to make flowers, dots, marble effects and more.
(3 Piece Dotting and Marbling Nail Art Set, $4.49, amazon.com)
Any girl who has ever painted her nails knows what the most frustrating parts of a manicure can be: smudging and chipping. There is nothing that can make our blood boil more than finishing a perfect paint job and ruining it before it even had time to enjoy the world. To avoid this huge issue, use a fast-dry, no-chip top coat. We're swear by this one from Sally Hansen - it really is quick-drying and chip-resisting.
(Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Anti-Chip Top Coat, $7.65, amazon.com)
Who doesn't love a little glitter? While your nail polish is still wet, sprinkle some of this onto your nail or dip your wet nail into the dry glitter. Tap off any excess product and brush on a top coat. Simple!
(Nail Glitter Sephora by OPI, $5, sephora.com)
Anyone who tells you they can paint their nails without needing to touch up some rough edges is simply lying to you. Thankfully, Sally Hansen came out with this pen-sized nail polish eraser to fix up any polish that got onto your cuticles without ruining the rest of your mani. Genius!
(No More Mistakes Manicure Clean Up Pen, $4.99, walgreens.com)
Whether you want just an accent or an entirely blinged-out hand, this wheel of gems lets you put some sparkle into your mani with a skill level of 2. Apply a nail color, put on a top coat, and apply a gem with a nail glue adhesive. Just try not to blind your friends.
(MASH Rhinestones 2400 Piece 12 Color, $6.99, amazon.com)
For those of us who are "paintbrush challeneged", there are these wonderful little things called Nail Strips. All you do is peel a sticker off of a sheet, cut it to the length of your nail, and voila - you've got a flawless manicure that lasts up to 14 days. We call that a win-win.
(Trend Tips, $12, sephora.com)
The best finishing touch for any manicure is a drying spray. Hold the can about 6-12 inches away from your nails and spray each nail. Within seconds, your nails will be dry and you'll be good to go!
(DeMert Nail Enamel Dryer Spray, $2.99, walgreens.com)