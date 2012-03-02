8 Tools To Help You Nail The Perfect Manicure

Unless you’ve been under a cave for the past few months, you know how insane the world of nail art has become. Those of us obsessed with beauty are hard-pressed to go on Twitter, Pinterest or Instagram without at least five pictures of manicures popping up (not that we’re complaining). It’s pretty near impossible for us to turn down the opportunity to have perfectly done-up nails – the only problem is that we fall a little short in the area of having the ability to paint a masterpiece on a pinky finger.

If you’re like us and you want fancy fingers but you’re struggling to hold a steady hand, flip through the slideshow above for manicure tools that will make your life easier and your manicure marvelous.