24K Gold Nail Polish Created Especially For the Grammys

It seems as if those musicians who get snubbed this year at the Grammys can still take home some gold. Red Carpet Manicure has created a polish made of 24-karat gold just for the big night. The at-home gel manicure line created the collection called Armor 24 for those celebs lucky enough to hang out in the star-studded Grammys’ gifting lounge. And as if getting a gold manicure wasn’t enticing enough, just look at the names:”I Can’t Believe It,” “My Thank You Speech,” “Award Winning” and “It’s a Champagne Night.”

We’re pretty sure that this expensive manicure will only be available for the likes of Katy Perry and Rihanna,butwe can’t help hoping that they release this golden polish to the public soon.

[Racked]