11 Nail Ideas To Entertain You For Summer

The best thing about summer (okay, maybe not the best thing) is our ability to break out our entire nail polish collection and show off both our fingernails and our toes. Because well, if you’re anything like I am you have about a billion polishes and they just don’t quite get enough lovin’ in the winter when your toes are hidden.
Now that it’s sandal season, feel free to show off every single one of your beloved colors in a frequent rotation I won’t judge. My sister literally changes her nail polish on a tri-weekly basis, so if I can think that’s normal I can believe anything is. Above are a few of our favorite summer polish trends (there are a lot of them this summer) so get creative!
Bright orange is the it color of the season, and Deborah Lippmann collaborated with model Lara Stone to create this vibrant orange. (Deborah Lippman's Lara's Theme, $19, deborahlippmann.com)
The hot Chanel polish for summer (good luck finding it, but there are plenty of knock-offs) is Mimosa, a bright, poppy yellow to match the sun. (Chanel Le Vernis Nail Color in Mimosa, chanel.com)
Fuchsia is another must-have color this season, and it's proving to not only be a great lipstick. Try this color on your nails as well! (Essie Super Bossa Nova, $8, essie.com)
Nobody quite understands the denim tuxedo, but we can't deny the denim on denim trend. Well, now you can get the denim look on your nails with these deep blue polishes. (Estee Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Blue Dahlia, $18, saksfifthavenue.com)
Coral is a must this season, and the easiest way to pull off the bright color is on your nails. Eyeko is a fun British makeup brand full of bright colors to explore. (Eyeko Coral Polish, $6, eyeko.com)
The latest French manicure trend is to go neon on just the tip of your nail (which was seen on plenty of runways and a look I'm currently coveting). It's the perfect look to try for the warmer months, and if you're not sure about diving all the way into a really bold color. (Lancome Limited-Edition Le Vernis in Sarong, $19, bergdorfgoodman.com)
Nail art is becoming a staple (possibly for its pure convenience) as Sally Hansen has developed quite the product in their Salon Effects, expanding their line to include the latest summer trends. (Sally Hansen Nail Effects in Laced Up, $9.99, ulta.com)
If you want to stick with the neutrals, try out a white polish (or creamy ivory) this summer, which is a great compliment to tanned skin. (Duri Mona Lisa Smile, $5, duri.com)
Another version of the neutral nail is a soft beige, like what is featured in Jason Wu's collection for CND. The whole collection is worth purchasing, but the neutrals (the dustry rose and tan) or our faves. (CND Jason Wu Collection's Sophia, local CND salons)
Metallics were a huge trend in runway makeup for spring/summer, and were also spotted on the nails. NARS Kismet is a great metallic summer polish due to its bright, golden hue. (Nars Kismet, $17, narscosmetics.com)
Neon nails are of course free reign in the summertime (I mean, when else can you try out bubblegum pinks and neon greens without judgement) so experiment away! I also suggest mixing colors a la Vanessa Hudgens, such as painting all your fingers hot pink with just your ring fingernails silver. (Orly in Va Va Voom, $7.50, orlybeauty.com)