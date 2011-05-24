11 Nail Ideas To Entertain You For Summer

The best thing about summer (okay, maybe not the best thing) is our ability to break out our entire nail polish collection and show off both our fingernails and our toes. Because well, if you’re anything like I am you have about a billion polishes and they just don’t quite get enough lovin’ in the winter when your toes are hidden.

Now that it’s sandal season, feel free to show off every single one of your beloved colors in a frequent rotation I won’t judge. My sister literally changes her nail polish on a tri-weekly basis, so if I can think that’s normal I can believe anything is. Above are a few of our favorite summer polish trends (there are a lot of them this summer) so get creative!