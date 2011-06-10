10 Of Our Fave Online Bloggers Talk Summer Polish Must-Haves

Nail polish makes a truly personal statement, and can really be the key element to escalate one’s look from put-together to utterly chic. We polled some of our favorite online fashion and beauty editors to find out what colors they are constantly caught with on their fingers and toes this summer, and the result? Hues that ranged from mint to metallic to the most girly of pinks. Click above to discover the most coveted, ultra-hip shades and brands that these lovely ladies were gladly willing to share with us.

