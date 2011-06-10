10 Of Our Fave Online Bloggers Talk Summer Polish Must-Haves

Nail polish makes a truly personal statement, and can really be the key element to escalate one’s look from put-together to utterly chic. We polled some of our favorite online fashion and beauty editors to find out what colors they are constantly caught with on their fingers and toes this summer, and the result? Hues that ranged from mint to metallic to the most girly of pinks. Click above to discover the most coveted, ultra-hip shades and brands that these lovely ladies were gladly willing to share with us.
Michelle Mismas, AllLacqueredUp.com
"With the nautical trend that has been so prevalent of late, what could be more ideal to pair with your sailor inspired stripes than a classic navy? China Glaze First Mate from the Anchor's Away collection is a rich creamy blue that is easy to apply and dries with a high gloss shine." (China Glaze First Mate; see ChinaGlaze.com for the entire Anchor's Away collection, buy for about $7, ULTA)
Laura Kenney, YouBeauty.com
"My summer is full of weddings, so I'm head-over-heels for Julep's Catherine and Pippa Nail Vernis set. Catherine is a regal red that's perfect for pedicures, and Pippa is a finger-tip worthy camel so pretty that you can't take your eyes off it (just like her maid of honor dress!). The line is three-free and with each purchase Julep donates $1 to organizations that support women. I'm putting a ring on both of them." (Julep Catherine and Pippa Nail Vernis Set, $28 for both, Julep.com)
Dina Fierro, eye4style.com
"For summer, I love brights that skew a little punk rock, and no polish walks that line more skillfully than Zoya Charisma, an uber-bright, magenta-leaning purple. It's the perfect POP of color against a neutral, and while I love it on my tips, less daring types can try it on their toes." (Zoya Charisma, $8, Zoya.com )
Julia Coney, AllAboutThePretty.net "My picks for summer nail polishes are Essie's Too Too Hot from it's Braziliant Collection and Scotch Naturals Leprechaun Lynch. Every girl needs a hot pink color for summer. The mint creme is different from the traditional summer colors. It gives nails a "cool" factor." (Essie Too Too Hot, $8, Essie.com, Scotch Naturals Leprechaun Lynch, $14.99, ScotchNaturals.com)
Erin Lee & Lani Nguyen, SugarRockCatwalk.com
From Erin: "I am a little obsessed lately with Essie Smooth Sailing; it's a great medium periwinkle blue that is not in your face -- I think even those adverse to unusual color will like it. I think of it as versatile; as a great pair of jeans for your nails. There is a slightly opalescent subtle shimmer to the color that gives it great depth and something about the color really makes me feel calm on a stressful day."
From Lani: "Lani has been having a turquoise moment and has really been digging Ginger & Liz New Money that offers just the right balance between brightness and richness to take you into summer but can work just about any time of year." (Essie Smooth Sailing,$8, Essie.com. Ginger & Liz New Money, $12, GingerandLiz.com)
Victoria Stiles, MakeupArtistBackstage.com
"I'm currently loving OPI's Axxium soak off gel lacquer. Especially for summer and outdoor activities, it's a great option for a long lasting manicure that lasts up to two weeks. The gel lacquer comes in some of my favorite OPI colors such as Bastille My Heart, I'm Not Really A Waitress, and Lincoln Park After Dark; yes, all deep colors that I'm still loving for summer! Deep reds are my favorite this summer season!" (OPI's Axxium Soak Off Gel Lacquer, about $15 each; see OPI.com for the entire collection, and purchase/salon provider information)
Sarah Sudar, of style blog "Clutch: Get a Hold of Style," for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
"My favorite nail color for every summer is a bright reddish-berry color, like this Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Right Said Red. I like this particular brand because you get salon quality nail color (like OPI) without the salon price! While traditional red might be too bold for summertime, try out a more subtle berry red; the color even matches that strawberry margarita you might be sipping on vacation!" (Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Right Said Red, $8, ULTA)
Kristin Booker, Fashion.Style.Beauty.com
"I'm really having a moment with yellow nail polish right now, like Deborah Lippmann's Yellow Brick Road. It's a gorgeous sunny yellow that is utter perfection with sun-kissed skin (fake bake or real life.) Wear it on our toes for a dash of summertime fun in the sun or go for a mani-pedi with this sunny, fun-filled color. Absolutely LOVE." (Deborah Lippmann Yellow Brick Road, $16, LippmannCollection.com)
Jennifer Davidson and Beth Herbst, StyleBakery.com
"Since were mostly clean fingers + polished toes girls, our nail color picks are usually focused on pedicure polishes. Were currently loving Essies Big Spender, its a gorgeous deep fuchsia color that looks amazing with summer sandals and pairs well with this seasons bevy of brights." (Essie Big Spender, $8, Essie.com)
Alex Kruse, CollegeCandy.com
"My nail polish pick for summer is OPI Spark de Triomphe. It's part of the new Serena Williams Glam Slam! France 2011 Collection and comes in a set with White Shatter. It's sparkly, fun and perfect for a day at the beach, but also sophisticated enough to wear to a fancy summer affair!" (OPI Spark de Triomphe, $4.75, $9 with White Shatter; both Amazon.com)