‘The Hunger Games’ and China Glaze Collaboration is Back On

It seems as if the China Glaze and The Hunger Games collaboration is officially on (thank goodness).

China Glaze and American International Industries sent another press release announcing the March 23 release date and we are hoping this one will stick. No images have been released, but there was one notable amendment to the former announcement. According to China Glaze, the entire polish collection will be based off of Panem, the fictitious capital in this post-apocalyptic setting.

In the novels, Panem is known for its over-the-top lavish behavior and outlandish beauty tactics and body modifications so we are pretty excited about the colors China Glaze will come up with to represent this hub of fashion and beauty.

The line of nail polishes are reportedly still in development, but will be available in speciality beauty retailers beginning March 1.