Tuesday’s #NailCall: There’s Nothing Like a Pastel Tribal Print

The tribal print nail art may have been around for a bit, but there’s nothing like the design we love so much in pretty pastel colors. Sure, we love them in neon, too, but light pinks, blues, and purples are just light and airy enough for some pretty summer nails. If you happen to be a nail artist, it might be easy to create such small and detailed figures. As for the rest of us, we’ll stick to the simple shapes. Either way, the more geometric patterns on your nails, the better!
We checked out this week’s #NailCall to find plenty of Instagram users who adore geometric shapes just as much as we do. Look through our slideshow above for the best nails of the week and remember to tag @BeautyHigh in the pictures of your freshly polished nails with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site!
Pastel tribal prints are all we want to do on our nails right now.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/759021391311702044_8115929
These firecraker nails by @fabfingies were meant to sparkle.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/755874460898503466_1102717377
How cool is @nailartbysig's geometric nail art? She calls them "When dots collide."
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/758704119528214459_341731714
@Asmira83 added a colorful confetti top coat over her mint nails. It looks like our favorite ice cream with sprinkles. Yum!
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/754910662747782010_552443869
Bring the beach home with you like @theglitteryblog did with this adorable starfish nail art.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/758894240460155741_369013561
@Nailartbysig proves you can never go wrong with polka dots, especially when you coordinate a party nail with the accent color.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/755911435398860635_341731714
We love flower nail art, especially these unique hydrangeas by @fabfingies.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/757852122118432828_1102717377
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/755364740690585927_369013561