Tuesday’s #NailCall: There’s Nothing Like a Pastel Tribal Print

The tribal print nail art may have been around for a bit, but there’s nothing like the design we love so much in pretty pastel colors. Sure, we love them in neon, too, but light pinks, blues, and purples are just light and airy enough for some pretty summer nails. If you happen to be a nail artist, it might be easy to create such small and detailed figures. As for the rest of us, we’ll stick to the simple shapes. Either way, the more geometric patterns on your nails, the better!

We checked out this week’s #NailCall to find plenty of Instagram users who adore geometric shapes just as much as we do. Look through our slideshow above for the best nails of the week and remember to tag @BeautyHigh in the pictures of your freshly polished nails with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site!

